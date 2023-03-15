Tiger baseball secures win

—Tied 1-1 until the top of the fifth inning, Dripping Springs pushed a run across the plate to take a 2-1 lead on the road at Burger Center Baseball Field on March 7 in district play against the Austin High School Maroons. Starter Taylor Tracey, a sophomore left hander, did a fine job on the mound through the fifth inning. The Tigers scored 3 runs in the top of the seventh inning and held Austin scoreless until the bottom of the frame. Jaxon Conover relieved Tracey and the Maroons scored a pair of runs. Conover was relieved by senior left hander Ryland Mahoney, who after a balk call with a runner on third base, made it 5-4, but he kept the Maroons in check on the bases and a fly ball to right fielder Nick Tyndall ended the threat. “I’m proud of the fight you showed until the end. It’s baseball, when it was 5-1 did you think it would be 5-4?” head coach Chris Payne told his team after the win. “Tonight, we needed all three of these pitchers to get this win.” Tiger pitchers struck out 13 Maroon batters. Dripping Springs hosted Buda Johnson at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21 and will host Akins at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 31.