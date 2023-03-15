Lady Tigers Soccer wins championship

— Last Friday, the visiting Trojans scored first but it would be the only goal Dripping Springs and goalkeeper Hannah Gamez would give up to Anderson. Ellie Hodsden scored 3 goals for a “hat trick” and Lily Duff scored a goal for a 4-1 Dripping Springs win. The two teams had a scoreless tie at their last match at Anderson on Feb. 7. “This is a team that does not like to end games in a tie,” Head Coach Bailee Perrine said after the win, which secured the 6A Region IV District 26 Championship, the team’s first year in 6A. Dripping Springs won the 5A State Championship in 2020-21 and missed a trip back when they lost last year in the 5A Region IV Finals to Boerne Champion, 2-1 in a 5-4 shootout. “We came out strong this year from the beginning,” senior Grace Payne said after the win and admitted they had some unfinished business. “On the bus ride home from Corpus [Christi] last year after losing in the Regional Finals, we all knew we never wanted to feel like that again.” Coach Perrine said the time and location is to be determined but it’s likely the Lady Tigers will face Stony Point on Friday, March 24.