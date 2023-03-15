Open in App
Illinois State
See more from this location?
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Record betting expected in Illinois for ‘March Madness’

By Jack Baudoin,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=470i1O_0lKJ13xh00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “March Madness” will get underway on Thursday, and chances are that residents, or someone they know, will be betting on the games.

Sportsbooks are expecting record numbers of bets in Illinois during the tournament. While residents cannot bet on Illinois or Northwestern, them being in the tournament should boost betting numbers.

Sports gambling is already a big business in Illinois, with $1 billion in bets places in January alone.

“It’s just the growing popularity of sports wagering,” said Dave Briggs of PlayIllinois. “Some of those numbers are national. I know in Illinois they bet somewhere close to $290 million just on the March Madness tournament here, so we expect that to be a little bit higher this year just because it’s become more prevalent…part of peoples’ lives.”

Both Illinois and Northwestern begin playing on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Illinois State newsLocal Illinois State
Mandatory paid time off: ‘a strain’ for Illinois business
Springfield, IL2 days ago
Plan for expressway from St. Louis region to southern Illinois builds momentum
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Arkansas Players talk win over Illinois
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
No. 2 Recruit in North Carolina Trentyn Flowers commits to Louisville
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Innovative Illinois farmer gets ag tech attention
Champaign, IL3 days ago
Uber, Lyft say new Illinois rideshare bill could force them to end service in the state
Springfield, IL1 day ago
AG: Illinois lottery employee accused of stealing, redeeming winning tickets
Springfield, IL2 days ago
Anglers catch probable great white shark in Alabama
Orange Beach, AL2 days ago
‘We Had To Hire These Guys Because Mike Madigan Came to Us’: Opening Statements in ‘ComEd Four’ Trial Underway
Chicago, IL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy