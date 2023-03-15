Tamar Braxton, Nivea & Evelyn Lozada Are Showcasing The Power Of Sisterhood With Their New Series 'Queen's Court'

Courtesy of Peacock

Reality television legends Tamar Braxton , Evelyn Lozada and Nivea are shifting the narratives surrounding love with their new series Queen's Court . The show captures the talented trio on a journey to find companionship after experiencing public romances and heartbreaks.

"I think that for us we came into this with an open heart and mind. When we first started we didn't know how it was going to be, but it really became just the sisterhood and us supporting each other," Lozada exclusively tells OK!. "We've been through ups and downs publicly, even though we wish we could control that, but we can't."

While discussing their journeys, the group didn't ignore the significance of having a dating show highlighting Black and Brown women — Braxton and Nivea are both African American and Lozada is Puerto Rican.

"It's time for Black and Brown girls to have an opportunity to put themselves out there publicly. Because when you watch shows like The Bachelor and The Bachelorette , it does not resonate with us at all," the "All The Way Home" songstress admits. "I think that this is a true depiction of how dating is for us."

Aside from representing their communities, the media personalities hope viewers will know that being wooed isn't something to give up on.

"I would like to continue to encourage people that you're not too old, and it's never too late for love," Nivea stresses. "I'm someone who, like the rest of us, has been through some things, but I still I have not given up."

Outside of capturing the nuance within courtship for women of color, the triad chose to highlight female friendships instead of fighting.

"We don't see that [platonic] love enough, in my opinion, especially amongst black women in reality TV and in life in general. I feel like it's cliché, but the world likes to pit women against each other, and it's always a competition," the BET Presents Encore alum says. "We didn't treat it like that. We have each other's back and we helped each other navigate this process."

Fans of Lozada, Braxton and Nivea can watch all 10 episodes of Queen's Court on Thursday, March 16 exclusively on Peacock.