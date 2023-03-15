Two people arrested after starting fire under a bridge in South Nashville

Investigations are underway after a fire under a bridge in South Nashville off Nolensville Pike and Harding Place Wednesday afternoon.

Crews from the Nashville Fire Department and Metro Nashville Police Department responded to the scene around 12:30 p.m.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation shut down all lanes of traffic for two hours to assess any structural damage to the bridge.

Kimberly Jo Grisham and Jonathan R. Roberts have been identified as the two individuals who started the blaze under the bridge.

Officials say that both Grisham and Roberts were present near the bridge when police and firefighters first arrived at the scene. In interviews with police, they admitted to lighting a fire inside of a barrel under the bridge and not being able to keep it contained.

Grisham and Roberts say that they were the only two people under the bridge when the flames broke out. No one was hurt in the fire.

Both Grisham and Roberts have been charged with reckless burning.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.