Philadelphia, PA
6abc Action News

Philadelphia DA provides updates on 2 killings in the LGBTQ+ community

3 days ago

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office issued an arrest warrant in connection to the murder of a local transgender activist on Wednesday.

DA Larry Krasner announced that 40-year-old Charles Mitchell is wanted for allegedly killing Mar'Quis "MJ" Jackson last December in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section
"One of the things that Charles said to my mother, to her face, when my mom found my brother, was 'I didn't know if that was a man or woman,'" said Jackson's sister, Markiya Jackson. "Gender should never matter."

This announcement comes as officials said they are still investigating the shooting death of Shahere "Diamond" Jackson-McDonald. Jackson-McDonald was a 27-year-old transgender woman who was found dead last Thanksgiving.

The DA is asking that anyone with information on either case come forward.
