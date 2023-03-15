Philadelphia DA provides updates on 2 killings in the LGBTQ+ community

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office issued an arrest warrant in connection to the murder of a local transgender activist on Wednesday.

"One of the things that Charles said to my mother, to her face, when my mom found my brother, was 'I didn't know if that was a man or woman,'" said Jackson's sister, Markiya Jackson. "Gender should never matter."

This announcement comes as officials said they are still investigating the shooting death of Shahere "Diamond" Jackson-McDonald. Jackson-McDonald was a 27-year-old transgender woman who was found dead last Thanksgiving.

The DA is asking that anyone with information on either case come forward.