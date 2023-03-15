Open in App
Wilkes-barre, PA
Times Leader

Tom Williams joins WBRE/WYOU as morning anchor

By Staff Report,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tQ3Ja_0lKIxfce00
Longtime local journalist Tom Williams, seen at the podium, has been named the new morning anchor for Eyewitness News WBRE/WYOU-TV, the station announced this afternoon . Joe Soprano | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — Longtime local journalist Tom Williams has been named the new morning anchor for Eyewitness News WBRE/WYOU-TV, the station announced this afternoon.

Williams will join the morning team with Kelly, Logan and Sydney weekday mornings on Eyewitness News starting at 4:30 a.m., the station’s report said.

In March 2022, Williams left his post as Newswatch 16 This Morning anchor, after nearly 30 years. His career at WNEP began when he interned at the station in the summer of 1987.

After briefly leaving the area, Williams returned to Newswatch 16 as a reporter in 1992, as a beat reporter in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre before becoming the weekend anchor.

Williams moved to weekday mornings in 1996.

Williams and his wife, Colleen, have lived in Mountain Top for 31 years where they raised three children.

Williams is the son of Harry and Carolee Williams and he has a sister and two brothers. A native of Kingston, he is a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School and he graduated from Penn State University with a degree in broadcast journalism.

See more in Thursday’s edition of the Times Leader.

