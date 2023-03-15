Browns Release DE Jadeveon Clowney

The veteran pass rusher spent the past two seasons in Cleveland.

The Browns released veteran defensive end Jadeveon Clowney , the NFL announced on Wednesday .

The move wasn’t a total surprise, as Clowney has reiterated over the past few months that he expected to be enter free agency. The three-time Pro Bowler played the last two seasons in Cleveland.

Clowney was the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NFL draft by the Texans . He played there until 2019, earning Pro Bowl honors three times while in Houston.

After playing one season with the Seahawks and one with the Titans, Clowney arrived in Cleveland in 2021. But the 2022 season ended on a sour note, as the team sat him out of the season finale against the Steelers after he made comments to media about his usage. The Browns missed the playoffs for the second straight year after finishing at the bottom of the AFC North at 7–10.

During his two seasons in Cleveland, the defensive end produced 65 tackles, 11 sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Clowney was reportedly released with a post-June 1 designation, meaning the move will save the Browns $1.6 million in cap space. On top of releasing Clowney, the Browns also released safety John Johnson.