Heavier Jalen Carter Disappoints at Georgia’s Pro Day

The potential first-round pick’s draft stock may be taking a hit.

Former Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter once was touted as a potential No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but his stock has plummetted of late.

In need of a strong showing at the UGA pro day Wednesday in order to regain some momentum heading into April’s draft, Carter reportedly had a dismal showing in Athens.

According to ESPN , Carter weighed in as much as nine pounds heavier than his usual 314-pound frame at Georgia’s pro day, and also struggled with his fitness, appearing exhausted while on the field.

Via Mark Schlabach , Carter only participated in position drills Wednesday, having opted out of the 40-yard dash, cone drills and other physical tests. He reportedly did not finish the position drills due to cramps and heavy breathing.

On March 1, Carter was arrested and charged with misdemeanor reckless driving and racing, stemming from a Jan. 15 crash that resulted in the death of a Georgia teammate and a staffer for the football program.

The potential first-round pick did not meet with the media or participate in drills at the recent NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, although he was measured and met with teams. His performance at his pro day likely won’t have teams feeling any more confident in him.

In 2022, Carter appeared in 13 games for Georgia, recording 32 tackles, three sacks, seven tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.