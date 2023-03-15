Open in App
Dallas, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stacking Cap Bundles: Cowboys convert Lawrence salary, restructure Tyron Smith

By K.D. Drummond,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1duWeG_0lKIvaQH00

The Dallas Cowboys have been very busy with their own on the official opening day of free agency. 24 hours prior, the club locked in two of their own free agents, returning defensive starters Leighton Vander Esch and Donovan Wilson to keep Dan Quinn’s unit primarily in tact. They upgraded the one player of note they seem okay with losing, moving from Anthony Brown to five-time Pro Bowler Stephon Gilmore.

But Wednesday brought about a different kind of house tending. Dallas said goodbye to running back Ezekiel Elliott, releasing the former face of the franchise in a move that will provide them cap space to sign rookies and carry into the season. Then they went about creating room to continue their free agency shopping by reworking the contracts of veterans Tyron Smith and DeMarcus Lawrence.

Lawrence's new base salary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VLLZN_0lKIvaQH00
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys cleared out an additional $8.9 million of space by reworking the 2023 base salary in Lawrence’s deal. Converting $13.35 million of his $15 million salary made plenty of sense, as outlined here, because the entire amount was already guaranteed. All the move does from the cap perspective is give Dallas more room now to sacrifice space in 2024; but that space will be a lower percentage of next year’s cap after the annual increase.

Smith's new structure

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fVryt_0lKIvaQH00

Smith was a little more difficult, but also expected.

The numbers aren’t in, but the reports say that he could even see more money than the $13.6 million he’s scheduled to make, but it’s based on incentives instead of base salary. And since Smith only played in four games last season, it stands to reason a large chunk of his incentives will be considered not-likely-to-be-earned.

That means they only count against the cap if he achieves them, and then only at the end of the season. Dallas will be protected there because they’ll be taking a ton of cap space into the regular season.

Cap Space Recap

Making Elliott a post-June 1 cut means that Dallas will get back the hold of his entire $10.9 million base salary. He’ll cost them $6 million in dead money in 2024, but this move allows them the $3 million in cap space needed for the addition of their 2023 draft picks, and also allows them another $8 million to sign summer and regular-season free agents.

But if Dallas wanted to make anymore moves this spring, they needed to add more space. Dallas entered the day with $4.3 million of space. Lawrence’s restructure moved things to $13.2 million and Smith’s could add as much as another $12 million once all of the details emerge.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dallas, TX newsLocal Dallas, TX
RUMOR: Ezekiel Elliott’s chances of returning to Cowboys after release, revealed
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Eagles offseason has Cowboys media thinking of waving white flag
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
HOF RB criticizes Cowboys, NFL over Ezekiel Elliott release
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bucs Are Reportedly Signing Veteran NFL Running Back
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Marcus Mariota lands new backup QB job
Nashville, TN2 days ago
José Altuve’s WBC injury sparks huge reaction from MLB world
Houston, TX11 hours ago
Colin Cowherd Has Honest Comment About Cowboys Releasing Ezekiel Elliott
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Orlando Brown issues message to NFL after signing with Bengals
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Report: Defensive lineman no longer with Georgia football program
Athens, GA2 days ago
CBS Meteorologist Alissa Carlson Falls Unconscious During Live Broadcast
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
2023 NFL draft: Commanders updated 1st-round big board
Washington, DC3 hours ago
Ron Rivera named a 'loser' in NFL free agency thus far
Washington, DC2 hours ago
Who are analysts selecting for Chiefs at pick No. 31?
Kansas City, MO1 hour ago
Seahawks 2023 free agency: Grading the first wave of signings
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Detroit Lions current salary cap situation after initial free agency wave
Detroit, MI16 hours ago
New Bears RB D'Onta Foreman: 'I came here to try to be the guy'
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
Giants put Andre Carter II through position drills at Army Pro Day
West Point, NY35 minutes ago
C.J. Gardner-Johnson doesn't seem thrilled with the free-agent market so far
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Why Penny Hardaway tossed a water bottle across the court in Memphis' loss to FAU
Boca Raton, FL22 hours ago
Stephen A Smith Comments On Cowboys’ Super Bowl Chances
Dallas, TX1 day ago
NASCAR officials told a driver to park it mid-race, so he left his car on the start-finish line
Atlanta, GA13 hours ago
Lions draft profile: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson
Clemson, SC3 hours ago
Twitter reacts to Bears signing DT Andrew Billings
Chicago, IL2 days ago
2023 NFL draft: Five projections for former Vols
Knoxville, TN1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy