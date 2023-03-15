Kristin Davis Blooms in Rose-Printed Skirt Suit & Cherry Peep-Toe Heels for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

Kristin Davis was in full bloom while filming “And Just Like That…” season 2 on Wednesday.

While on set for the show’s second season in New York City with co-star Cynthia Nixon, Davis was spotted shooting in a new Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago -designed ensemble: a black cropped double-breasted blazer and matching pencil skirt, each covered in a garden-worthy red rose print.

A thin bejeweled bangle bracelet completed her suit-like ensemble, as well as a black leather version of Fendi’s medium $5,600 Peekaboo ISeeU top-handle handbag .

Nixon was also sharply outfitted for the scene, wearing a paneled brown jacket and light brown pointed-toe pumps.

When it came to footwear, Davis slipped on a pair of slick red heels to finish Charlotte’s outfit. Complementing her ensemble’s red hues, the peep-toe set featured curved toe straps with a short platform sole, cast in a lacquered cherry red patent leather. Though the set’s heels couldn’t be seen, it’s likely the pair — a silhouette most popular in the late 2000s and early 2010s — was finished with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height.

However, this wasn’t Davis’ only moment in character as Charlotte in recent weeks. On Thursday, the “Deadly Illusions” star filmed a winter-set scene with Cathy Ang and Cynthia Nixon, wearing a pair of round-toed light pink boots crafted from durable rubber. The set was covered in diamond-patterned pearl accents, complementing Charlotte’s feminine pink winter coat, plaid Burberry earmuffs and tweed Chanel crossbody handbag.

“And Just Like That…” has returned to filming its second season in Manhattan as of early October, with several outfits from the new season already going viral. Sarah Jessica Parker was notably spotted outdoors in metallic pink stiletto sandals and Dior’s 2008 Extreme Gladiator sandals — complete with J.W. Anderson’s 3D-printed pigeon clutch.

Though it’s clear the “Sex and the City” companion series’ statement-making style is back, we couldn’t help but wonder: what else will Carrie Bradshaw & co. wear in 2022? Though it’s unknown, our favorite New Yorkers’ ensembles will surely be spotted throughout the city in the coming months — and once the show’s second season arrives on HBO Max.

