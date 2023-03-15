Open in App
The Associated Press

Tutor Perini: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

3 days ago

SYLMAR, Calif. (AP) — SYLMAR, Calif. (AP) — Tutor Perini Corp. (TPC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $92.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Sylmar, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.80 per share.

The construction company posted revenue of $906.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $210 million, or $4.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.79 billion.

Tutor Perini expects full-year earnings to be 45 cents to 65 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TPC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TPC

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
President Joe Biden Slips Up After Claiming Oregon's 'Western' Counties Are Seceding To Idaho: 'Muddled & Confused'
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Louisiana works out deal for family to keep pet nutria
New Orleans, LA20 hours ago
CBS Meteorologist Alissa Carlson Faints on Air (Video)
Los Angeles, CA17 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy