Kate Brubacher sworn in as 42nd U.S. Attorney for District of Kansas

For the first time, the highest-ranking federal law enforcement officer in Kansas is a woman.

Kate E. Brubacher was sworn in late last week as the 42nd U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas.

Brubacher was appointed by President Joe Biden and received confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

In the role, Brubacher will oversee the investigation and prosecution of all federal crimes with in the 105 counties across Kansas. She’ll also oversee any legal matters involving civil litigation that the United States government has an interest in.

She’ll have a staff of roughly 100 spread out in offices at federal courthouses in Kansas City, Kansas, Topeka and Wichita.

Prior to serving as U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas, Brubacher worked as an assistant prosecutor in the Jackson County, Missouri, Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, as well as in private practice as an attorney at Cooley LLP and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP, both based in New York.

Brubacher is originally from North Newton, Kansas.

