Open in App
Virginia Beach, VA
See more from this location?
WTKR News 3

Oceanfront hotel rooms booking up fast as excitement builds for SITW

By Antoinette DelBel,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a3LBT_0lKIsW1I00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Hotel rooms are still available at the Oceanfront right now but that could soon be changing. Hotels are expected to fill up quickly after Something in the Water’s lineup was announced Wednesday.

Some hotel managers said they’ve been booking rooms since the music festival was announced a few months ago and now they’re almost sold out.

“Whatever is left over, people are taking it,” said Quality Inn General Manager Deepa Sharma.

Sharma said she’s seen an uptick in bookings April 28-30 when SITW makes its big return after a three-year hiatus from Virginia Beach.

“Not many rooms are left at the properties,” she said. “We are pretty much booked up.”

The same goes for the Super 8 by Wyndham Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

“We are pretty much sold out for all those dates,” said Super 8 GM Manny Singh.

With a star-studded lineup for the popular festival, organizers are expecting big crowds, which means you could be paying a lot more for a hotel room.

“Hotels get expensive out here,” said Christopher Johnson of Chesapeake. “During special events or summertime, these hotels go up.”

The Quality Inn and Super 8 GMs say their weekend rates will cost a bit more ranging from $50 to $100 extra per night.

“The prices fluctuate day to day, season to season, weather to weather as well,” Singh said.

Other hotels on the Oceanfront seem to vary from $200 to $500 a night that last weekend in April.

“Everybody will be making money,” Sharma said.

Something in the Water is a big money maker for not only hotels but shops and restaurants. During its debut in 2019, the three-day music festival brought in more than $24 million for Hampton Roads.

“It really created a sense of excitement, significant economic impact, an opportunity for our hotels, our restaurants, our shops and our community to be filled with activity, action, and guests from all over the world,” said Nancy Helman, the director of the Virginia Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB).

Beach hospitality leaders are urging folks to buy their tickets and hotel room soon before they’re sold out.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Virginia State newsLocal Virginia State
Virginia Beach Mayor Dyer bullish on upcoming tourism season
Virginia Beach, VA4 days ago
This Steakhouse has been Named the Best in Virginia
Culpeper, VA6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL7 days ago
Passengers Vomited & Had Panic Attacks On A Wild Southwest Flight That Landed In The Wrong City
Raleigh, NC12 days ago
Passengers Called 911 to Get Police to Rescue Them From Plane After Being Held On Tarmac For Nearly Six Hours, Airline Fined $225,000
Fort Lauderdale, FL10 days ago
I make 6 figures as an 'undercover guest' who helps resorts with bad reviews improve their game. Here's what I look for and how I stay incognito.
Miami, FL10 days ago
Lance Reddick dead at 60: The Wire star dies at home days after missing John Wick 4 premiere in New York City
New York City, NY1 day ago
An 8-year-old snuck his handwritten book onto a library shelf. Now it has a 56-person waiting list.
Boise, ID19 hours ago
Newport News mom wants to see bus video where bullied daughter was struck by metal can
Newport News, VA3 days ago
Over 300 Passengers and Crew Members Fall Sick on Ruby Princess Cruise Ship
Galveston, TX10 days ago
41-mile trail on abandoned rail corridor would link 5 Hampton Roads cities
Suffolk, VA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy