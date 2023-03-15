Open in App
Aurora, CO
Man barricaded inside Aurora hotel room taken into custody

By Sydney Isenberg,

3 days ago
UPDATE: A man who was barricaded inside an Aurora hotel room is now in custody, the department said. Read the original story below.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police Department officers and SWAT Team members are attempting to arrest a man who refuses to exit his hotel room, according to the department.

Law enforcement is at the Aloft Hotel off East 40th Avenue.

Authorities have blocked off the hotel's parking lot as well as East 40th Circle in front of the hotel, according to Aurora PD.

The department's Crisis Negotiation Team is attempting to communicate with the man. The drone team is also assisting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

