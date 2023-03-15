Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

New tech helping LVMPD monitor phone calls for illegal activity, conversations

By Justine Verastigue,

3 days ago
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department purchased new "Word Alert" technology that helps identify dangerous phone calls inmates may be making.

The technology was purchased through a $45,000 grant from the Office of Criminal Justice Assistance, Nevada Department of Public Safety.

This technology helps Las Vegas officers by reducing the time it takes to monitor these phone calls. In 2021 alone, inmates made nearly 1.5 million calls to family, friends and associates outside of jail. These calls are monitored by officers, however, the process has been tedious, costly and time-consuming.

With the new technology, this process is cut down by 30 to 50%. The tech identifies language or conversations that indicate illegal activity, escape plans or an inmate who may be in danger.

The tool works by transcribing all of the calls, it can even translate the conversations to English if necessary and then the transcript gets sent to officers.

Police to use word alert technology to identify dangerous calls involving inmates
