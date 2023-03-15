Fire burns shed near Pueblo apartments

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Fire Department responded to a structure fire near Highway 50 and Highway 96 Wednesday afternoon.
According to the PFD, the fire started on a fence and quickly spread to a nearby shed. The Mesa Gardens Apartments were evacuated out of precaution. But, as of 4 p.m., residents have been allowed back into their homes.
The apartments weren't damaged in the fire.
Firefighters said this fire is a reminder to everyone to keep up with fire mitigation in backyards and outdoor spaces as we head into hot and dry weather later this spring.
