Pueblo, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Fire burns shed near Pueblo apartments

By KRDO News,

3 days ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Fire Department responded to a structure fire near Highway 50 and Highway 96 Wednesday afternoon.

According to the PFD, the fire started on a fence and quickly spread to a nearby shed. The Mesa Gardens Apartments were evacuated out of precaution. But, as of 4 p.m., residents have been allowed back into their homes.

The apartments weren't damaged in the fire.

Firefighters said this fire is a reminder to everyone to keep up with fire mitigation in backyards and outdoor spaces as we head into hot and dry weather later this spring.

At this time, it's unclear what started the fire.

The post Fire burns shed near Pueblo apartments appeared first on KRDO .

