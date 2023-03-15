Open in App
Austin, TX
WATCH: Texas freshmen discuss winter workouts, praise Torre Becton

By Cami Griffin,

3 days ago
The Texas football social media account released a short video of the freshmen faces on campus discussing their transition to college and experiencing the winter workout program.

Torre Becton, Texas’ strength and conditioning coach, received high praise from several of the early enrollees. Former five-star quarterback Arch Manning specifically mentioned the physical progress he’s noticed since arriving in Austin.

Graduating early, it’s definitely been a great head start for me. Coach Becton and his staff have been very helpful. I’ve gotten bigger, faster, and stronger. He’s going to push you, and he wants what’s best for you. He asks you the first day you’re here, what do you want to do and what are your goals? He’s going to help you get there. That’s his job. He’s the best.

Here’s a look at the full video.

