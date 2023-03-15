MGK Rocks Out With Guitarist Sophie Lloyd After Megan Fox Is Seen Without Engagement Ring

Image Credit: BACKGRID

Machine Gun Kelly doesn’t seem to be aware that Megan Fox made a stunning ring-free appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar party on Sunday night. The rockstar, 32, was seen rocking out — hard — with guitarist Sophie Lloyd during a performance in Houston on Tuesday, March 14. At various points in the show, in videos posted to social media, MGK and the blonde bombshell worked their guitars as fans went wild. Sophie looked stunning in a leather crop top, fishnets, and chaps as she performed with him.

The rowdy onstage appearance comes after his fiancée Megan, 36, seemed to make a statement by appearing at the March 12 party, completely solo. She notably wore a huge, jeweled ring on her right forefinger, but her left ring finger was completely bare. MGK famously gifted her an eight carat, $400k diamond and emerald pair ring as he asked her to marry him in January of 2022.

Megan and MGK, who was born Colson Baker, have reportedly been at odds since February, when rumors of an impending split emerged after a reported fight at one of his concerts. Megan had taken to social media with some cryptic messages about “dishonesty” following the supposed encounter, but then deleted their photos and fell silent. They were seen looking upset while leaving a therapist’s office in Los Angeles shortly thereafter.

Sophie found herself in the middle of the drama when fans speculated she could be the cause of the argument — but Megan nixed that idea completely, calling it Sophie’s “first unwarranted PR disaster.” “Welcome to Hollywood,” Megan wrote via Instagram after telling the guitarist that she’s “insanely talented.”

Sophie personally clapped back at the rumors as well, flatly denying them. “Sophie is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” her reps wrote in a statement provided to Page Six last month. “Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue.”