Open in App
Long Beach, CA
See more from this location?
Long Beach Post

Queen Mary tours to resume in April, new GM says

By Alicia Robinson,

3 days ago

Work is still underway to get the historic Queen Mary shipshape, but officials expect to reopen for tours within weeks, Steve Caloca, the ship’s new general manager, said Wednesday.

Caloca told board members of the Long Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau that tours will start in April, and later that month he hopes to open lodging and restaurants and offer Sunday brunch.

Caloca did not provide more details on which kinds of tours will be offered next month.

With a background managing events and food service for Hyatt hotels, UCLA Lake Arrowhead Lodge and Warner Bros. Entertainment, Caloca joined Evolution Hospitality — which was hired by the city last June to manage the Queen Mary — about a month ago.

Evolution (via parent company Aimbridge Hospitality) also has been advertising jobs on the Queen Mary. On Wednesday, about 20 positions were listed online, including attendant and ticket agent for attractions, plumber and painter, and several management positions.

Caloca said after the CVB board meeting that specific dates for reopening various parts of the ship will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Tours will probably be the first thing,” he said, adding that right now, “there’s so much work that’s getting done on the ship.”

In December and January, the city opened the Queen Mary to a limited number of visitors for tours of a few specific parts of the vessel. It was the first opportunity for members of the public to be on board since the ship closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

The vessel remained closed throughout the pandemic as officials determined the ship would need tens of millions in repairs to remain functional and above water, after previous operators deferred maintenance for years.

In 2021, the city took over ship operations after the hired operating company gave up the lease in a bankruptcy proceeding.

Some of the repair work has been performed over the past year or so, but city leaders will face tough decisions about the future of the historic ocean liner, which is estimated to need nearly $300 million in fixes to remain a safe and viable tourist attraction.

The post Queen Mary tours to resume in April, new GM says appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Long Beach, CA newsLocal Long Beach, CA
LBUSD, TALB will meet next week in hopes of avoiding impasse, state mediation
Long Beach, CA2 days ago
Planning Commission approves expansion of Holy Innocents School in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA1 day ago
Long Beach lifeguards rescue small dog who was swimming out to sea
Long Beach, CA7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL7 days ago
Report: Rick Pitino lands Big East job
New Rochelle, NY1 day ago
Not so fast. A New York grand jury will hear a final surprise witness on Monday and won't vote on Trump indictment until it's over.
Manhattan, NY15 hours ago
Emmitt Smith Has Strong Words For Cowboys After Ezekiel Elliott Release
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Penny Hardaway describes Ja Morant’s new signature shoe -“That shoe can withstand all the pressure that he puts into it.”
Memphis, TN23 hours ago
Deadline approaches for Port of Long Beach high school scholarships
Long Beach, CA6 days ago
18,000-gallon sewage spill prompts swimming-area closures west of Belmont Pier
Long Beach, CA3 days ago
Parents, staff push back against LBUSD plan that would leave some schools without librarians
Long Beach, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy