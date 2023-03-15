Man gets 9-year-sentence in Shawnee child’s death

OLATHE, Kan. — A man will spend less than a decade in prison for his role in the death of a 2-year-old child from Shawnee.

A Johnson County judge sentenced Jared Barraza to 9 years in prison Tuesday for the distribution of drugs that caused a death.

Last week the same judge sentenced Jean Pierre Morales to nearly 14 years in prison for the same crime.

Morales originally faced first-degree murder and other related crimes after a medical examiner determined a two-year-old child in her care died in November 2020. An autopsy determined the child died from fentanyl intoxication.

Jean Pierre Morales (left) and Shelly Christine Vallejo (right) each face first-degree murder in Johnson County, Kansas, in the death of a child from last November.

The criminal complaint alleges that Morales and a woman named Shelly Christine Vallejo had Fentanyl in their possession the day Vallejo's child died.







Vallejo pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in December of 2022. Last month a Johnson County judge sentenced her to 10 years and three months in prison.

