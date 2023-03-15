Open in App
Shawnee, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Man gets 9-year-sentence in Shawnee child’s death

By Heidi Schmidt,

3 days ago

OLATHE, Kan. — A man will spend less than a decade in prison for his role in the death of a 2-year-old child from Shawnee.

A Johnson County judge sentenced Jared Barraza to 9 years in prison Tuesday for the distribution of drugs that caused a death.

Last week the same judge sentenced Jean Pierre Morales to nearly 14 years in prison for the same crime.

Unleashed Pet Rescue ordered to surrender license, 15 days to appeal

Morales originally faced first-degree murder and other related crimes after a medical examiner determined a two-year-old child in her care died in November 2020. An autopsy determined the child died from fentanyl intoxication.

Jean Pierre Morales (left) and Shelly Christine Vallejo (right) each face first-degree murder in Johnson County, Kansas, in the death of a child from last November.

The criminal complaint alleges that Morales and a woman named Shelly Christine Vallejo had Fentanyl in their possession the day Vallejo’s child died.

Vallejo pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in December of 2022. Last month a Johnson County judge sentenced her to 10 years and three months in prison.

