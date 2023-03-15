Man gets 9-year-sentence in Shawnee child’s death

Morales originally faced first-degree murder and other related crimes after a medical examiner determined a two-year-old child in her care died in November 2020. An autopsy determined the child died from fentanyl intoxication.
The criminal complaint alleges that Morales and a woman named Shelly Christine Vallejo had Fentanyl in their possession the day Vallejo’s child died.
Vallejo pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in December of 2022. Last month a Johnson County judge sentenced her to 10 years and three months in prison.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Comments / 0