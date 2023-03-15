Sustainable tourism is a priority for this small island nation between Martinique and Guadeloupe, aiming to be the world’s first climate-resilient nation by 2030. Nicknamed the Caribbean’s “nature island” for its lush greenery and mountains, Dominica doesn’t have the requisite beaches of this region, but what it does have is adventure aplenty via rainforests, waterfalls, hot springs and volcanoes.

Home to the Caribbean’s longest hiking trail, the 115-mile Waitukubuli National Trail , Dominica now also has the Caribbean’s only sea kayaking trail, the Waitukubuli Sea Trail . Kayakers can spend a week exploring the entire length of the island’s calm Caribbean coastline, paddling past dramatic cliffs and snorkeling hidden coves, or just do portions. The sea trail is the brainchild of longtime Caribbean Peace Corps worker, Wes Moses, who settled in Dominica in 2018, opening Soufriere Outdoor Center last year on the southern point of the nearly 300 square mile island. He’s worked with local inns to create a network of coastal lodging along the trail, where they’ll secure paddlers’ kayaks for the night.

Eco-conscious travelers will want to experience Dominica’s newest resort, Coulibri Ridge. High in the mountains with breathtaking views of the Atlantic and Caribbean Sea, it prides itself on being fully off-the-grid, powered by solar and wind turbines. Purified rainwater fills two infinity pools facing majestic Morne Fou mountain peak, with Martinique in the distance. Produce at the restaurant is grown on the resort’s 285 acres or nearby farms.

And now it’s easier than ever to experience this under-the-radar island: American Airlines recently began the first-ever direct flights from the U.S. mainland to Dominica.