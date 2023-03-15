Open in App
May need paid subscription
TIME

Mexico City

By Terry Ward,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lI6ki_0lKIo06f00

Between its cutting-edge art and museums and thriving culinary scene, Mexico City always makes a solid case for a return visit. In 2023, a slew of exciting sporting events further sweetens the city’s appeal.

Mexico City hosts history-making baseball games in April when Major League Baseball comes to town for the first time ever as part of the Mexico City Series , with the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants playing a two-game series at the 20,062-seat Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú. In late-August, the Mexico City Marathon celebrates its 40th year with the Mexico City World Trade Center as the start and finish point for Latin America’s only World Athletics Elite Label Road Race. And Formula 1 is staging the Mexican Grand Prix at Mexico City’s Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in late-October as part of a three-year contract extension for the city through 2025.

Hotel-hopping hobbyists have their eyes on several recent big CDMX openings including Andaz Mexico City Condesa and Mondrian Mexico City , both of which debuted in late 2022 as part of the re-design of a historic complex, Conjuntos Aristos, in tree-lined Condesa. Latin America gets its first Soho House when Soho House Mexico City opens in 2023 inside a former private residence in Colonia Juarez. And the city’s Polanco neighborhood stays hot with boutique newcomer The Alest , the 12-suite Campos Polanco , and the equally intimate Casa Polanco . The chic barrio will also welcome a Rosewood hotel next year.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL8 days ago
Largest Walmart Store Set to Close Its Doors: Major Walmart Closure
Washington, DC21 hours ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Maggie Murdaugh’s friends break silence for first time after husband Alex was convicted of murder
Islandton, SC3 days ago
Body Language Expert Calls Meghan Markle’s Behavior With Her Assistant in Front of the Cameras ‘Interesting’
Los Angeles, CA17 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy