Between its cutting-edge art and museums and thriving culinary scene, Mexico City always makes a solid case for a return visit. In 2023, a slew of exciting sporting events further sweetens the city’s appeal.

Mexico City hosts history-making baseball games in April when Major League Baseball comes to town for the first time ever as part of the Mexico City Series , with the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants playing a two-game series at the 20,062-seat Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú. In late-August, the Mexico City Marathon celebrates its 40th year with the Mexico City World Trade Center as the start and finish point for Latin America’s only World Athletics Elite Label Road Race. And Formula 1 is staging the Mexican Grand Prix at Mexico City’s Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in late-October as part of a three-year contract extension for the city through 2025.

Hotel-hopping hobbyists have their eyes on several recent big CDMX openings including Andaz Mexico City Condesa and Mondrian Mexico City , both of which debuted in late 2022 as part of the re-design of a historic complex, Conjuntos Aristos, in tree-lined Condesa. Latin America gets its first Soho House when Soho House Mexico City opens in 2023 inside a former private residence in Colonia Juarez. And the city’s Polanco neighborhood stays hot with boutique newcomer The Alest , the 12-suite Campos Polanco , and the equally intimate Casa Polanco . The chic barrio will also welcome a Rosewood hotel next year.