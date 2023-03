The Philadelphia Eagles have re-signed veteran defensive tackle Fletcher Cox to a one-year deal worth $10 million, as he reportedly turned down more lucrative offers to remain an Eagle.

Cox, 32, has spent his entire career in Philadelphia. He was the team's 12th overall pick in 2012 and has reached six Pro Bowls and been named to four All-Pro teams (one first, three seconds).

The Eagles have now brought back defensive end Brandon Graham ( 1-year, up to $6 million ) and center Jason Kelce announced his return on Monday . All three players, all lifelong Eagles, could pass David Akers for most games played as an Eagle this season.

The NFL's "legal tampering" period begun at 12:00pm E.T. on Monday, while the official start of the new league year began on Wednesday at 4:00pm E.T.

