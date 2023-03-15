Oxnard authorities provide more details on fatal police shooting

The man shot and killed by police Sunday morning in downtown Oxnard was struck by three bullets while a fourth round missed, authorities said Wednesday.

Oxnard Police Department Cmdr. Alex Arnett provided more information about the fatal police shooting, adding the agency plans to release edited video on Friday as well as the names of the three officers involved and other details.

Officials have previously said all of the rounds were fired by one officer and the two other officers had pulled out stun guns.

Arnett said Wednesday one of the officers fired a stun gun at the same time an officer fired rounds from a service weapon.

Two of the involved officers are men and one is a woman, he said. All three remained on paid administrative leave as of Wednesday, which is routine practice after deadly use of force.

The officers had been investigating a DUI around 6 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Fourth Street when they said the man, since identified as 60-year-old Adam Barcenas, approached with a 5-foot steel bar. Police said Barcenas, who was not involved in the DUI, ignored their warnings to drop the bar and the trio of officers drew weapons — two stun guns and a firearm.

The police commander said he believed Barcenas was homeless but couldn't say more.

Past incidents

Court records and previous reporting show Barcenas pleaded no contest in June 2019 to two counts of felony elder abuse and resisting arrest and was found guilty by the court.

Barcenas' incarceration stemmed from April 19, 2019, attacks of an elderly woman and man in downtown Oxnard. He did not know either of the victims, police said at the time.

The woman, 71-year-old Armida Castro, was taken to a hospital the day of the attack where she stayed for six days. She was released but returned to the hospital within days and ultimately died on April 22, 2019.

Barcenas was sentenced in July of that year to six years in state prison, though he did not serve his entire sentence in prison. He was released in October and placed on parole, according to online court records.

The last officer-involved shooting by an Oxnard officer was May 3, 2019. An officer critically injured a 17-year-old girl who survived.

Stacie N. Galang is news director at The Star. She can be reached at stacie.galang@vcstar.com or 805-437-0222.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Oxnard authorities provide more details on fatal police shooting