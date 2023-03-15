Nebraska State Patrol removed 23 impaired drivers during NSAA State Tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska State Troopers more than 20 impaired drivers from the road during the NSAA State Basketball tournaments.

According to a press release, troopers across the state arrested 23 people for driving under the influence. Troopers also stopped 36 drivers for speeding over 100 mph.

“Congratulations to all the teams who claimed state titles, and to all the teams that made it to state this year,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP). “We’d like to thank all the teams and their fans for helping to keep Nebraska roads safe during the busy travel weekends.”

The release stated that troopers also issued 710 citations for speeding, 22 for open alcohol containers, 53 for driving under suspension, 13 for no seat belts worn, 13 for improper child restraint, and 11 for minors in possession. Troopers also assisted 311 drivers in need of help on the road during the two weekends.

The two campaigns ran from March 1 through March 4 and March 8 through March 11. The effort was made possible due to grant funding from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

