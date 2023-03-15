Open in App
Iowa City, IA
See more from this location?
KCAU 9 News

Hawkeye fans have high expectations for men and women’s hoops teams

By Roger Riley,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42KFS0_0lKIl4Ww00

IOWA CITY, Iowa (WHO0 — Few cities in America are feeling March Madness more than Iowa City. The Iowa Hawkeye women will host the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament this week as the fifth-overall seed in the tournament. At the same time, the Hawkeye men are heading to Greensboro, North Carolina where they hope to break a two-decade Sweet 16-less streak.

On campus this week, it is very quiet due to spring break. But for Hawkeye fans, the Hawk Shop is open. The shop has been selling Big10 Champion Iowa Hawkeye Women t-shirts, and on Tuesday the pile was getting smaller. A trickle of fans, and prospective students came in for Black and Gold apparel. At the start of the tournament, fans are optimistic.

Iowa State will take on Pitt in first round of NCAA tourney

“Anything can happen in the tournament so just hoping to get past the first round and then go on from there,” said Eric Davenport, of Iowa City.

“It’s exciting, Caitlyn Clark is a greatest thing to watch, she’s a little firecracker,” said Marianne Davenport, of Iowa City. “She’s a great little role model for younger girls, and it’s getting old people excited to watch too, so it’s fun.”

For the community of Coralville, and Iowa City the spring break influx of fans is good for local hotels.

“With students gone it’s really quieter on campus,” said Nick Pfeiffer, of the local convention and visitors bureau called Think Iowa City. “Having full crowd on Friday, hopefully again on Sunday, assuming they win, It really opens up some opportunities for restaurants and shopping people to really enjoy the area.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Iowa State newsLocal Iowa State
Iowa women’s basketball looking to ‘right the wrong,’ advance to Sweet 16 of NCAA Tournament
Iowa City, IA14 hours ago
Swarmcast: Recapping a weird year for Iowa basketball, what's next for the program?
Iowa City, IA19 hours ago
Spencer Lee medically forfeits out of remaining matches of NCAA Wrestling Championships
Iowa City, IA23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lisa Bluder’s impact on Iowa basketball goes beyond the court
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Caitlin Clark, Monika Czinano address Southeastern Louisiana's defensive claims after resounding win for Iowa
Iowa City, IA19 hours ago
Iowa Women Ready for Round 2
Iowa City, IA14 hours ago
Big Jack Nunge becomes hero of Xavier's comeback with a block that echoed through March Madness
Cedar Rapids, IA1 day ago
The Caitlin Clark show is off and running at the NCAA Tournament
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Fran McCaffery discusses Iowa's NCAA Tournament loss to Auburn in hostile environment
Auburn, AL1 day ago
Iowa vs. Georgia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Athens, GA1 day ago
Is It Time For a Change For The Iowa Men’s Basketball Team?
Iowa City, IA2 days ago
Brock Harding stamps HS basketball legacy before Iowa debut
Moline, IL1 day ago
Reporter's Comment About Fran McCaffery Going Viral
Iowa City, IA2 days ago
Iowa Weekend: Basketball And Blarney!
Cedar Rapids, IA1 day ago
Iowa Football Spring Ball Position Primer: Running Back
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
WATCH: Cedar Rapids Prep Learns He’ll Start on Opening Day of Major League Baseball Season
Cedar Rapids, IA2 days ago
‘Match Day’ at Univ. of Iowa a special day for medical students
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
4 horses rescued by ARL of Iowa, 2 in severe condition
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Grinnell man accused of burglarizing cars parked outside Carver-Hawkeye Arena during Hawkeye wrestling dual
Grinnell, IA2 days ago
One Of REBA’s Biggest Hits Was Written By An Iowa Songwriter
Moline, IL2 days ago
The Top 9 Best Reuben Sandwiches In The Quad Cities Area
Davenport, IA2 days ago
Danger in Cedar Rapids: KETO craze linked to heart disease. Doctor Explains
Cedar Rapids, IA1 day ago
2 injured in crash on Route 84 Friday in Rock Island Co.
Port Byron, IL1 day ago
Local Catholic Priest says Lenten Friday, St. Patrick's Day don't need to conflict
Dubuque, IA3 days ago
Johnson County dispatchers send three departments to structure fire in rural Riverside
Riverside, IA11 hours ago
Iowa City Police: Hy-Vee job applicant shoplifted after filling out application
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Parts of old 74 bridge to go ‘boom’
Bettendorf, IA1 day ago
Highly-Anticipated Corridor Project Along I-380 Takes Major Step
Tiffin, IA2 days ago
Marion man accused of having friend shoot at woman’s camper
Marion, IA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy