Nicki Minaj Shares Island-Themed ‘Red Ruby Da Sleeze’ Video Teaser: Watch

In the brief teaser, Minaj appears in a strappy black swimsuit, ferociously rapping the lyrics to the track atop a deck that overlooks the ocean. Other footage from the teaser shows her wearing a “red ruby”-colored silk robe, which she later takes off to provide a good look at her bathing suit.
More details regarding the “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” music video are still under wraps, but the Queen Radio host did revealed the video was filmed in her home island of Trinidad and Tobago while she was spending time there for the island’s 2023 Carnival festivities.
“Red Ruby da Sleeze” — which debuts at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week — saw the the rapper interpolating Lumidee’s “Never Leave You (Uh Oooh, Uh Oooh),” which peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100 in 2003. The track follows a similar formula to her 2022 Hot 100 No. 1 hit “Super Freaky Girl,” which sampled Rick James’ 1981 song “Super Freak.”
