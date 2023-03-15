Nicki Minaj Shares Island-Themed ‘Red Ruby Da Sleeze’ Video Teaser: Watch

Are you ready, Barbz? Nicki Minaj shared a sneak peek Wednesday (March 15) of the music video for her latest single, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.”

In the brief teaser, Minaj appears in a strappy black swimsuit, ferociously rapping the lyrics to the track atop a deck that overlooks the ocean. Other footage from the teaser shows her wearing a “red ruby”-colored silk robe, which she later takes off to provide a good look at her bathing suit.

More details regarding the “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” music video are still under wraps, but the Queen Radio host did revealed the video was filmed in her home island of Trinidad and Tobago while she was spending time there for the island’s 2023 Carnival festivities.

“Red Ruby da Sleeze” — which debuts at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week — saw the the rapper interpolating Lumidee’s “Never Leave You (Uh Oooh, Uh Oooh),” which peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100 in 2003. The track follows a similar formula to her 2022 Hot 100 No. 1 hit “Super Freaky Girl,” which sampled Rick James’ 1981 song “Super Freak.”

Minaj was recently ranked No. 7 on Billboard and Vibe ‘s 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time list and the No. 10 on Billboard ‘s Greatest Pop Stars of 2022 list. She also emerged as the winner of Billboard ‘s inaugural Power Artist 2022 – Fan Choice bracket, where fans voted from the 32 artists who made the biggest impact on Billboard ‘s 2022 year-end charts .

Watch the new teaser for Minaj’s “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” music video in Minaj’s Instagram post below.

