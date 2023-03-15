Open in App
Big Bear Lake, CA
Victorville Daily Press

Fatal Big Bear shooting sparks DOJ investigation

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press,

3 days ago
The California Department of Justice is investigating a fatal shooting involving a San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy, State Attorney General Rob Bonta said.

The deadly incident was reported early Sunday morning in the 800 block of Vista Avenue in the unincorporated community of Sugarloaf, south of Big Bear.

A Big Bear sheriff's deputy spotted a vehicle driven by a 34-year-old man with an outstanding arrest warrant. As the deputy attempted a traffic stop, the suspect started to pull over, but instead drove away. The deputy took chase.

The suspect eventually stopped at a dead-end road and got out of the vehicle, according to sheriff's officials. It's unclear why, but the deputy fired and struck the suspect.

The man died at the scene.

Although deputies haven't said whether the suspect was armed, the California Department of Justice is required to investigate all incidents where law enforcement officers kill an unarmed civilian in the state.

Authorities didn't release the name of the suspect.

