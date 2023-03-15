Person in custody after victim found in southeast Kansas City apartment Wednesday dies

A person of interest is in custody after a victim was found fatally injured in a southeast Kansas City apartment building Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Officers responded to a report of a cutting incident on the 2000 block of Linwood Boulevard just before 2:45 p.m, according to Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department.

Once officers entered the building, they were led to an apartment unit. There, they found a victim suffering from trauma wounds. Emergency medical services arrived on scene and pronounced the victim dead, Drake said.

Bill Lukitsch

A subject was taken into custody shortly after. No further information has been released, though Drake said police are not searching for any additional parties at this time. Drake said detectives and crime scene personnel will remain on scene to process evidence and gather additional information.

“This is another homicide victim in Kansas City that is one too many,” Drake said. “This is somebody’s loved one.”

This is Kansas City’s third homicide in the last 24 hours.

Tuesday afternoon, a man was shot outside a Family Dollar in Kansas City. Later that evening, a woman was killed after a disturbance in Kansas City’s Lykins neighborhood .

It also marks Kansas City’s 32nd homicide this year, according to data tracked by The Star .

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.