Jackson, MS
WJTV 12

What’s next for Jackson’s garbage contract?

By Morgan Gill,

3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Jackson City Council has yet to announce a garbage company that will replace Richard’s Disposal. The contract with Richard’s will end on March 31, 2023.

“The council has been working expeditiously, since Thanksgiving, just before Thanksgiving, right after Thanksgiving to get a company in the city, Vendor 2 or Vendor 3, that can do this job that could get a majority vote in the council,” said Deshun Martin, an attorney for the Jackson City Council.

Mississippi Supreme Court upholds lower court ruling on Jackson garbage contract case

Martin was hired for legal representation after a disagreement between Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and the Jackson City Council regarding trash pickup. Martin said the City Council voted on the Richard’s Disposal contract nearly 12 times and never got more than a 2-3 vote.

“You need four votes in the City Council of Jackson to bind the city,” said Martin.

Martin said the vendors that are being considered are Waste Management and FCC.

