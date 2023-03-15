Open in App
Grand Junction, CO
KREX

City of Gand Junction to discuss emergency cannabis lottery ordinance

By Nick Koziara,

3 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — The City of Grand Junction is still working towards the cannabis lottery selection.

The city will discuss an emergency ordinance tonight with the intent to clarify the selection language and the dates in the selection process.

On March 1, city council officials suspended the Horizon Drive lottery selection process originally scheduled for the next day due to possible legal challenges.

Western Slope Now will continue to follow the development of cannabis licensing in Grand Junction.

