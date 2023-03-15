Man in critical condition after getting trapped under car in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- A man is in critical condition at the hospital after getting rescued from under a car.

At 4:08 p.m. on Tuesday, Lansing police officers were sent to the 200 block of Magnolia Street where a man was trapped under his car.

a Tarnowski said she was in her backyard with her dog when she heard a loud nose. When she went to take a closer look, she couldn’t believe her eyes.

“I heard a loud crash and I remembered that my neighbor’s friend was working on his car out front and I came out and he was pinned underneath the car,” she said.

Tarnkowski says she immediately began using the car’s jack to lift it off of him. She then called the police and found a neighboring doctor to help.

“After pulling him out I evaluated him and saw that he wasn’t breathing and initiated CPR at that time. Regardless if I’m in the hospital or not If I have the capability to help someone that’s what we do here,” said neighbor and doctor Christian Rohl.

Officers are still investigating the incident and said they are unsure of what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LPD at 517-483-4600.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.