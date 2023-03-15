Why Chattanooga Prep taped over 'Equality' on jerseys in TSSAA basketball state tournament win

MURFREESBORO – Chattanooga Prep basketball coach Christoffer Collins had the back of his team's uniforms taped for its first TSSAA BlueCross Boys Basketball State Championships game in school history.

He didn't want Fayetteville to start the Class 1A state quarterfinal with two free throws via technical foul.

The reason? The Sentinels had the word "Equality" on the back of each uniform. By National Federation of State High School Associations, that is a uniform violation.

Chattanooga Prep beat Fayetteville 57-49 in the Chattanooga charter school's first state tournament appearance.

NFHS rules allow for a school name, school nickname, school initials and athlete's last name to be written on the back of a jersey, TSSAA assistant director Gene Menees told The Tennessean.

TSSAA SCOREBOARD:TSSAA basketball championships boys state bracket, scores

BURROS BALL:How coach Rodney Thweatt's psychology background gives Hillsboro basketball mental edge

"At first I thought about it," Collins said. "I wasn't going to give these teams anything (and not tape it). I know the consequences of wearing the jerseys. The other team gets two technical (foul) free throws and I've got to sit down.

"I don't want to sit down. I'm passionate about coaching. ... It's no freebies right now."

Collins said he was aware of the uniform violation prior to the state tournament. He said his team has worn the same road jerseys during the season in the Chattanooga area and had at least four instances where free throws were given to the opposing team because the Sentinels had it uncovered.

"I've received several technical fouls this season for what has been on the backs of these jerseys," Collins said. "We continue to wear them."