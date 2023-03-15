Open in App
Chattanooga, TN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Tennessean

Why Chattanooga Prep taped over 'Equality' on jerseys in TSSAA basketball state tournament win

By Tom Kreager, Nashville Tennessean,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cAssM_0lKIf4t200

MURFREESBORO – Chattanooga Prep basketball coach Christoffer Collins had the back of his team's uniforms taped for its first TSSAA BlueCross Boys Basketball State Championships game in school history.

He didn't want Fayetteville to start the Class 1A state quarterfinal with two free throws via technical foul.

The reason? The Sentinels had the word "Equality" on the back of each uniform. By National Federation of State High School Associations, that is a uniform violation.

Chattanooga Prep beat Fayetteville 57-49 in the Chattanooga charter school's first state tournament appearance.

NFHS rules allow for a school name, school nickname, school initials and athlete's last name to be written on the back of a jersey, TSSAA assistant director Gene Menees told The Tennessean.

TSSAA SCOREBOARD:TSSAA basketball championships boys state bracket, scores

BURROS BALL:How coach Rodney Thweatt's psychology background gives Hillsboro basketball mental edge

"At first I thought about it," Collins said. "I wasn't going to give these teams anything (and not tape it). I know the consequences of wearing the jerseys. The other team gets two technical (foul) free throws and I've got to sit down.

"I don't want to sit down. I'm passionate about coaching. ... It's no freebies right now."

Collins said he was aware of the uniform violation prior to the state tournament. He said his team has worn the same road jerseys during the season in the Chattanooga area and had at least four instances where free throws were given to the opposing team because the Sentinels had it uncovered.

"I've received several technical fouls this season for what has been on the backs of these jerseys," Collins said. "We continue to wear them."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Murfreesboro, TN newsLocal Murfreesboro, TN
Hampton rolls by Chattanooga Prep into first title game in 40 years
Hampton, TN1 day ago
Police investigating Murfreesboro homicide connection to Hendersonville suicide
Hendersonville, TN4 days ago
Murfreesboro Police Release Name of Homicide Victim; Boyfriend Takes Own Life in Standoff with Hendersonville Police
Murfreesboro, TN3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
World Rally coming to Chattanooga
Chattanooga, TN2 days ago
Tennessee Could Host a WRC Race in 2024
Chattanooga, TN2 days ago
50th Anniversary of the St Patrick’s Day flooding in Chattanooga
Chattanooga, TN1 day ago
A Black family fights to get their kids back from Tennessee Department of Children’s Services
Manchester, TN3 days ago
Caleb Wells Still Missing from Northwest Georgia Area
Cedartown, GA1 day ago
Cleveland High School celebrates alum's Oscar win for work on 'Avatar' sequel
Cleveland, TN2 days ago
City leaders across TN call for state to pass bill that would require guns in vehicles to be secured
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
UTC police officer teaching self defense class for women
Chattanooga, TN2 days ago
Show-Me-Reptiles brings scaly companions to East Ridge
Chattanooga, TN18 hours ago
Two Females Accused of Defrauding Area Residents of Up To $250,000
Woodbury, TN3 days ago
The Story of The Blue Hole at Red Clay State Park
Cleveland, TN10 days ago
Tennessee’s mayors call on lawmakers to pass legislation requiring the safe storage of guns in cars
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Chattanooga sees several road closings for holiday weekend
Chattanooga, TN1 day ago
The Next Chapter For Chattanooga’s Convention Center
Chattanooga, TN3 days ago
CPD investigating fights, robbery in Chattanooga
Chattanooga, TN5 days ago
Georgia man shoots at car for playing loud music, deputies say
Ringgold, GA2 days ago
BUSTED: Chattanooga, TN Man & Pulaski County Woman arrested with Deadly Drugs after Tip to Police in Somerset, Kentucky
Somerset, KY2 days ago
Chattanooga contractor charged with not honoring customer's remodeling refund demand
Chattanooga, TN4 days ago
Have you seen him? Snow is missing in Ringgold, $300 reward offered
Ringgold, GA4 days ago
Man shot while walking on Manufacturers Road
Chattanooga, TN3 days ago
Police searching for suspect following deadly Murfreesboro shooting
Murfreesboro, TN4 days ago
Crash kills 29-year-old woman standing in Chattanooga highway Sunday; Driver charged
Chattanooga, TN5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy