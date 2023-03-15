Open in App
Chandler, AZ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Chandler man arrested on suspicion of killing his wife in family's apartment

By Sydney Carruth, Arizona Republic,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NJKkp_0lKIf30J00

A Chandler man was arrested Tuesday after what police are calling a domestic-violence shooting that killed his wife.

Neighbors who lived in the man's apartment complex called the Chandler Police Department on Tuesday just after 11:20 a.m. to report that a man, later identified as 38-year-old Mohammed Alkurdi, shot his wife, police said.

Officers found Alkurdi standing near the apartment leasing office with his four children who were all under the age of 9, according to a news release from Chandler police.

Alkurdi was arrested without incident after one of the children reportedly told a responding officer her dad shot her mom, police said. The man then confirmed to the officer he shot his wife, police said.

Officers then entered the apartment unit and found a woman, whose identity was not released by police, in the master closet suffering from critical gunshot injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene after Chandler fire personnel attempted lifesaving measures, according to the police news release.

A gun was found in the master bedroom along with evidence of two gunshots being fired, one of them having struck the woman, police said.

Investigators later learned all four of the children were in the home at the time of the shooting.

The investigation found there was a history of violence at the apartment, with the police having been called to the apartment on March 11 following reports of a verbal argument. The wife later disclosed to a friend that she did not tell the police about her husband threatening her with a knife during the argument, according to police.

Alkurdi was booked into a Maricopa County jail on charges of first-degree homicide. Additional charges of child endangerment were being investigated, police said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Chandler man arrested on suspicion of killing his wife in family's apartment

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arizona State newsLocal Arizona State
2nd suspect arrested in shooting death of 15-year-old in Buckeye
Buckeye, AZ2 days ago
Police: 3 teens killed in crash after 16-year-old driver loses control while speeding
Mesa, AZ1 day ago
Gilbert man who claimed wife fatally slipped found guilty of killing her
Gilbert, AZ3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
3 teens arrested in alleged robbery and death of a man in west Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ22 hours ago
Suspect wanted for deadly Phoenix home invasion
Phoenix, AZ23 hours ago
Man dead following home invasion near 16th Street and Glendale Avenue
Phoenix, AZ22 hours ago
Man arrested for hit-and-run crash that left Phoenix officer hurt
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Arrest made after man was shot, killed near 29th Avenue and Cactus Road earlier this month
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Fight results in 23-year-old woman getting accidentally hit by car, Phoenix police say
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Woman dead after being hit by car following fight with man in Laveen
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Woman found dead, man arrested Tuesday near Dobson and Frye roads
Chandler, AZ3 days ago
Woman assaulted by boyfriend in Peoria was run over by 2 vehicles, police say
Peoria, AZ2 days ago
'I'm lost for words': Mother of surviving teen in Mesa crash speaks out
Mesa, AZ1 day ago
Man sentenced over 5 years in prison for human smuggling stash house in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ15 hours ago
Phoenix PD investigating shooting outside Walmart
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
One dead, five others hurt after crash involving Phoenix police
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Man who assaulted woman before deadly crash arrested, Peoria police say
Peoria, AZ3 days ago
'I can't imagine the pain': Neighbors react to devastating crash that killed three teenagers in Mesa
Mesa, AZ2 days ago
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead near 3rd Ave and Bell
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
County pays $1.7 million to woman shot by detective in Paradise Valley
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Family fight led to police shooting in west Phoenix; suspect accused of shooting 7-Eleven clerk
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
1 Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Dysart Road [Glendale, AZ]
Glendale, AZ1 day ago
‘It’s frustrating’: Loved ones of murder victim upset by Gov. Hobbs defying execution warrant
Mesa, AZ1 day ago
Scottsdale man accused of choking wife; his mom booked on assault charge, too
Scottsdale, AZ4 days ago
Man arrested after allegedly injuring officer at west Phoenix QuikTrip
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
3 teen girls dead, one hospitalized after crash in Mesa
Mesa, AZ2 days ago
Educators, law enforcement talk safe driving after three Valley teens die in crash
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
3 teenage girls die in Mesa crash, 1 injured
Mesa, AZ3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy