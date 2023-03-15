Lee County deputies detail 2021 McDonald’s shootout

FORT MYERS, Fla. — For the very first time since the dramatic incident at the Palm Beach Blvd McDonald’s, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is sharing what happened that day from start to finish and releasing never-before-seen video.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Cape Coral man found guilty of firing gun at law enforcement during standoff

“It was just a normal day for these people at this McDonald’s,” said Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

That was until Deputy Ines Mary Velazquez got a call from dispatch of a situation Fort Myers police were dealing with.

“All I’m told is there is a man with a gun at a Popeyes. No description or anything to go off,” said Velazquez.

After seeing who we now know as 42-year-old Marlon Aaron Illescas of Cape Coral, Deputy Velazquez began tailing and trying to talk to him.

“In that area of Fort Myers, you don’t know if the individual speaks English or Spanish so I tried both,” said Velazquez.

Illescas made his way through residential areas. He had a gun in one hand and a phone in the other.

“He’s waving it around and all I can think is this is going to be very bad,” said Velazquez.

With deputies on the ground and in the sky, Illescas chose the McDonald’s packed with customers and employees to use as his personal bunker.

“He (Illescas) goes inside (McDonald’s) and the main focus is we have to guarantee everyone’s safety. The problem is there’s so many kids and families around. It’s hard to make a decision but I knew backup was on the way,” said Velazquez.

Brand new video from that day really details the dangerous moments these employees and patrons were going through.

“You see a little child sitting behind this waste of life and we have myself and members of my family at the back of the building, guns drawn and ready to make a move,” said Sheriff Marceno.

During this entire event, Deputy Velazquez has been speaking to Illescas in Spanish and English hoping to have him give up.

“We emptied the restaurant and at that point you’re just trying to resolve the situation while also trying to resolve the person you’re dealing with,” said Velazquez.

Before the restaurant was emptied, you can watch as Illescas opens and closes the double doors at the entrance of the Mcdonald’s.

“He’s crouching down, standing up…all while opening up the door and shooting at Lee County deputies,” said Sheriff Marceno.

After two hours of build-up, the SWAT team threw tear gas and flash bangs to put an end to Illescas’ crimes. Deputies fired non-lethal bullets at Illescas when the smoke filled the restaurant.

“The entire situation could have ended deadly. You’ve got children playing on a playground. Soccer games being played in the parks. People driving all over Palm Beach Blvd. Thank God this didn’t end in tragedy but in peace,” said Sheriff Marceno.

Deputy Velazquez said nearly a year and a half later, this dramatic scene still sits with her.

“Of course it does. I drive through that area every day,” said Velazquez.

Illescas was sentenced to prison following this October 2021 day.