$20M approved to feed, house migrants in Chicago after tense debate

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Chicago alders on Wednesday approved a measure setting aside $20 million in state money to help feed and house migrants coming to the city from other countries. The vote, though, happened after a stormy debate, which exposed long-standing tensions between some members of the City Council.

The money itself wasn’t controversial — the $20 million are appropriated state funds — but Ald. Jeannette Taylor (20th) complained that the City has failed to consult with the alders in Black wards about when and where migrant housing is located.

“And let’s not make this about us against the migrants, because it’s not,” Taylor said. “We’re a sanctuary city, but we should have sanctuary for everybody. The thought that regular, homeless people can’t walk up to this shelter and get in is problematic, as well.”

Taylor attempted to block the ordinance and criticized the Lightfoot Administration for meeting with the Latino caucus over where to house migrants—but not the Black caucus.

“There’s a homeless woman that stays on 57th Street in my ward on King Drive at the bus shelter,” Taylor said. “There’s somebody that lives on the Midway. We’re not helping those folks, but we’re helping everybody else. There is enough money for everybody to be taken care of.”

Ald. Michael Rodriguez (22nd) acknowledged the communication missteps but pleaded with colleagues to approve the funding.

“The fact is that we need this $20 million,” Rodriguez said. “The nonprofits have spoken very clearly that this money needs to come in, and we need to bring it in to support migrants who are coming to this city.”

North Side Ald. Maria Hadden (49th), who’s also Black, argued that the money is needed.

“We needed more than $50 million from the state, and they’re only giving us $20 million. Turning away this money now would be unwise, to put it kindly.”

She later used a slightly stronger word.

The City Council eventually gave the measure its full approval.

