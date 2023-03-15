Open in App
New York Post

NY trio including ex-Smith & Wesson employee arrested in ghost gun ring takedown

By Craig McCarthy,

3 days ago

A man who used to assemble firearms for Smith & Wesson was busted along with two cohorts for allegedly trafficking weapons — including untraceable ghost guns and AR-style rifles — into New York, authorities said Wednesday.

Eduardo Hernandez, 29, of Queens, Jose Garcia, 46, of Massachusetts and Euclides Castillo, 30, of Florida, allegedly partnered up to run firearms from Massachusetts to the Empire State and sell them in and around the city between March 2021 and July 2022, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Castillo, who was once employed by major gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson, used his prior work experience to explain to buyers how to compile and operate illegal guns, according to James.

On several occasions the guns were sold out of Hernandez’s home in Jamaica, at times during the middle of the day, the AG said.

“These dangerous weapons were being peddled in neighborhoods where families live and children play,” James said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=285IYV_0lKIbclD00
Attorney General Letitia James held Ghost Gun arrest presser at her office at 28 Liberty Street.
Paul Martinka
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27I8rp_0lKIbclD00
The joint investigation by OAG, NYPD, NYSOP and DEA recovered 19 firearms.
Paul Martinka
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K4hWo_0lKIbclD00
There were 12 ghost guns, high-capacity magazines and more than 560 grams of cocaine.
Paul Martinka
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxo0W_0lKIbclD00
The guns were sold out of Hernandez’s home in Jamaica.
Paul Martinka

Fourteen of the 19 guns were sold to undercover police officers, according to James.

Cops recovered: nine 9mm semi-automatic pistols, eight of which were ghost guns; seven AR-15 style weapons, four were homemade; two .45-caliber pistols, and one sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun, as well as six high-capacity magazines.

None of the firearms were Smith & Wesson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHC1G_0lKIbclD00
Nineteen guns were seized as part of a 16-month investigation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30vLgv_0lKIbclD00
Twelve of the guns recovered were ghost guns.
New York Attorney General

Hernandez was also busted for allegedly trying to sell more than 560 grams of cocaine, authorities said.

“The work in this case to eradicate guns and stop gun violence in the communities we serve has continued to make New York City safer,” said New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

The 123-count indictment charges the three men with various counts of criminal sale of firearms.

