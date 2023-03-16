Gwyneth Paltrow Describing What She Eats In A Day Has Been Called Out By Dieticians For How Intensely Restrictive It Is

In the full podcast interview, Gwyneth said that she might also have "celery juice with lemon [or] lemon water" in the morning. She also claimed she had "trouble with methylation" and her "body is not a natural detoxer."

Of her paleo dinners, she continued, "It was hard at first when I thought, 'Oh, I'm going to have to eliminate all the joys and all the pleasure' and it's not true. There's so many ingredients that are packed with flavor — chilis and herbs and lemon. Especially with foods like Mexican foods or with Asian flavors, I think if you ate dinner at our house, most people, when our friends come over, they have no idea that they're eating healthy food or that it's paleo."