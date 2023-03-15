Barra Cruda Cevicheria Setting Up Space in Barrio Logan

Barra Cruda Cevicheria is moving in full-time at the Barrio Logan space shared with Mujeres Brew House . Eater shared that the pop-up restaurant has moved into the brewery-adjacent shipping container at the collaborative space created by Bread & Salt .

Co-Owner Eddy Cortes tells What Now San Diego Barra Cruda got its start frequenting local farmers markets and hosting chef takeovers at local venues and restaurants.

“We come from the service industry,” Cortes shares about his Barra Cruda operating partners Freddy Hernandez and Juan Saad-Quintana . “We have been working for a while serving and bartending, and we decided to do our own thing and start a restaurant from scratch.”

Barra Cruda serves up globally-inspired ceviche, aguachile, and fresh seafood tostadas. The Barrio Logan location will allow the team some creative freedom to introduce new items different from their typical farmers market menus. For a sneak peek, Barra Cruda has partnered with Brockton Villa in La Jolla for its next Culinary Speakeasy event. Cortes shares some new favorites they’ll be releasing, like the Ahi Tuna Tostada, and a King Crab and Wild Shrimp Cocktail.

Barra Cruda Cevicheria is preparing for a mid-April opening in Barrio Logan. For ticket information on the April 1st Culinary Speakeasy at Brockton Villa, visit their Instagram page. Visit the Barra Cruda Website for their weekly service schedule.

Photo: Official

