Starting Lineups, Pitchers for Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds March 15 Spring Training Game

By Jack Vita,

3 days ago

The Chicago Cubs will meet the Cincinnati Reds for a National League Central clash Wednesday night at 9:05 p.m. ET in Goodyear, Arizona, at the Reds' spring training home, Goodyear Ballpark. Here's a look at the Cubs and Reds' starting lineups and starting pitchers for Wednesday night's Cactus League game.

Rookie Caleb Kilian will take the mound for the Cubs. Kilian was acquired by the Cubs along with outfield prospect Alexander Canario from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for third baseman Kris Bryant, moments before the 2021 July 30 trade deadline.

Rookie Caleb Kilian will take the mound for the Cubs. Kilian was acquired by the Cubs along with outfield prospect Alexander Canario from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for third baseman Kris Bryant, moments before the 2021 July 30 trade deadline.

Kilian excelled through the minor leagues, earning a big league promotion in 2022. He made his first Major League appearance last summer, starting at Wrigley Field against the St. Louis Cardinals. Kilian struggled in three starts, however, allowing 13 earned runs on 11 hits and 12 walks, striking out nine in 11.1 innings pitched.

29-year-old Connor Overton will start for the Reds. Overton made six appearances in 2022, clocking a 1-0 record, 2.73 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 165 ERA+ across 33 innings pitched.

Overton was selected in the 15th round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Miami Marlins. After the Pittsburgh Pirates designated him for assignment following the 2021 season, the Cincinnati Reds signed him to a minor league deal.

Here's a look at how the Reds will line up for Wednesday's game:

1) 2B Jonathan India

2) 1B Joey Votto

3) LF Jake Fraley

4) DH Tyler Stephenson

5) CF TJ Friedl

6) 3B Chad Pinder

7) SS Kevin Newman

8) C Curt Casali

9) RF Stuart Fairchild

SP Connor Overton

Here's a look at how the Cubs will line up for Wednesday's game:

1) 3B Nick Madrigal

2) C Tucker Barnhart

3) 1B Edwin Rios

4) RF Mike Tauchman

5) CF Christopher Morel

6) 2B David Bote

7) LF Zach McKinstry

8) DH Jake Slaughter

9) SS Sergio Alcantara

SP Caleb Kilian

Comments / 0

Community Policy