Man saves $50,000 winning scratch-off from trash

By Danielle Langenfeld,

3 days ago

[ Editor’s Note: In the video player above, watch how your Ohio lottery ticket purchase helps area schools. ]

( WJW )- This story will make you think twice – or at least check twice- before throwing out what you think is a losing lottery ticket .

A man in Maryland almost tossed away a $50,000 winning scratch-off ticket. According to Maryland Lottery , the man who is not being identified said he had purchased about $30 worth of scratch-off tickets at a Wawa Convenience Store .

He and his wife then scratched off the tickets and separated them into winning and losing piles. The $50,000 ticket became separated and nearly ended up in the trash, but thankfully the 22-year-old said they had the good sense to double-check the ticket.

“We were going to throw the ticket away. We are lucky we didn’t!” the man told Maryland Lottery officials.

What prompted $754M Powerball winner to buy ticket: ‘It was a sign’

The lucky winner now plans to use the winnings towards purchasing a home.

