Mesa, AZ
Daily Independent

Ye affiliates with Mesa Gilbert Office of Coldwell Banker Realty

3 days ago

Lu Ye has associated with the Mesa Gilbert office of Coldwell Banker Realty as an affiliate agent.

The business is at 6402 E. Superstition Springs Blvd. Suite No. 100 in Mesa.

“I have been passionate about the real estate field for years. Buying or selling a home is stressful, so I want to take the guesswork out of the whole process and help my clients find their dream home,” Ye said in a release. “I am thrilled to be affiliated with Coldwell Banker because they offer great support systems and educational opportunities to help me stay at the forefront of the industry.”

Before working in real estate, she was a product specialist with an export and import consumer product company for 17 years, and she worked in the hotel service and management field for 10 years. She is fluent in three languages: English, Mandarin and Cantonese.

Coldwell Banker Realty in Arizona, a residential real estate brokerage company, operates 18 offices with approximately 1,465 independent agents throughout Arizona. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. For information, go to ColdwellBankerHomes.com .

