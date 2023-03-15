Open in App
Santa Barbara, CA
News Channel 3-12

Damage happens in Santa Barbara post Tuesday storm

By Karen Cruz-Orduña,

3 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Some damage occurred throughout the Central and South Coasts because of the atmospheric river that hit the region, including Santa Barbara.

A slide impacted Coronel Road. It looks like it started at the top part of the hill and slid down, including a tree.

It is now blocking a trail that is usually open to everyone.

Many use this trail to commute and take their kids to school, a NewsChannel 3-12 crew even spoke with the man that lives right next to the slide, and he was happy that his home wasn't heavily impacted.

“I saw posted just recently, and I had to come out to see if I was blocked in,” said Santa Barbara resident James Sperlin.  “I'm just glad that I wasn't really affected that much, and even with the slide, I'm still able to get to work and get out and all that.”

Another road that was impacted was between west Carrillo and Miramonte.

If you plan to be on the road, be prepared for some delays.

