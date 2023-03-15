Open in App
Oklahoma City, OK
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

Oklahoma City bombing figure's son guilty in Nevada robbery

By KEN RITTER,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wfkIV_0lKIKOUO00

The troubled son of imprisoned Oklahoma City bombing co-conspirator Terry Nichols pleaded guilty Wednesday in Las Vegas to kidnapping and armed robbery in a case that will get him at least five years in a Nevada prison.

Joshua Isaac Nichols and a co-defendant, George William Moya III, each took plea deals that avoided trial next month in Clark County District Court on felony charges in a February 2020 attack on a man in suburban Henderson.

Moya, 27, pleaded guilty to robbery with a deadly weapon and is expected to receive a sentence of four to 15 years in state prison.

Nichols, 40, could end up serving more than 17 years in prison, according to his written plea agreement.

Both men remained jailed Wednesday, although Nichols' plea deal allows him to post $50,000 bail to be released on high-level electronic monitoring pending sentencing June 14.

“We are satisfied with the outcome, and Joshua is looking forward to spending some quality time with his family,” Augustus Claus, Nichols’ defense attorney, told The Associated Press.

Moya's attorney, Michael Printy, did not immediately respond to telephone and email messages.

Nichols, now 40, moved with his mother to Las Vegas after she divorced Terry Nichols years before the April 1995 bombing of a federal building in Oklahoma City that killed 168 people.

Terry Nichols, 65, is serving multiple lifetime federal prison sentences without the possibility of parole for helping Timothy McVeigh carry out the bombing. McVeigh was executed in 2001.

Joshua Nichols has been arrested and convicted several times over the years in Nevada, and previously served prison time for felony convictions dating to 2005 including armed assault, vehicle theft and resisting a police officer. He has in the past acknowledged receiving treatment for drug abuse.

In Wednesday's case, Nichols and Moya were accused of luring a 67-year-old jeweler to a vacant home in Henderson and robbing him at gunpoint of cash, jewelry, clothing and a cellphone.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Las Vegas, NV newsLocal Las Vegas, NV
Police search for individuals accused of stealing merchandise from southwest Las Vegas store
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Las Vegas carjacking, murder suspect jailed days before, released on knife charge
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Las Vegas healthcare staffing executive indicted for fixing wages of nurses
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Driver fails field sobriety test after crash in Las Vegas, police say
Las Vegas, NV20 hours ago
Kratom ban proposed by Nevada lawmakers in AB322, sets offenses as misdemeanors
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Metro Police spot check Airbnbs but cause concern among guests
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
North Las Vegas neighbors host block party after evicting squatters
North Las Vegas, NV12 hours ago
Report: Man confesses to pushing victim in robbery, homicide case
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Woman accused of threatening employees’ lives during southwest Las Vegas robbery, police say
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
CCSD mom breaks silence after Las Vegas teacher threatens to assault son
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Driver fails field sobriety test after life-threatening crash in southwest valley
Las Vegas, NV19 hours ago
Police investigate shooting in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Las Vegas’ first Strip magician dies
Las Vegas, NV17 hours ago
National Guardsman critically injured after hit by suspected drunk driver
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Silence after investigation reveals body sat in Las Vegas airport short-term parking for 23 days
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
What happened to the atomic test dummies?
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Las Vegas man swings ax at neighbor’s car with young child inside: police
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Suspect accused of murder in body-in-concrete case reaches plea deal
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
Medical students at UNLV celebrate residency placements during Match Day 2023
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Nevada Woman Died of Heat Stress While Waiting for Air Conditioning to Be Fixed, Family Claims in Lawsuit
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Jogger claims self-defense after fatally shooting dog in Henderson neighborhood
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
Man suffers 'life-threatening injuries' in suspected DUI crash in the southwest Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas, NV17 hours ago
Las Vegas father-daughter backyard project may be torn down due to HOA regulations
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
'Largest Baby Shower' collects over 45,000 diapers for local families
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Police: Suspect had victim’s gun after deadly shooting in Las Vegas backyard
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
North Las Vegas Police Department seeking new officers to join the force
North Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Free police K-9 show coming to South Point Arena Sunday
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
‘It was just so eerie,’ business owners, tourists reflect on Las Vegas Strip COVID-19 shutdown 3 years later
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Unlicensed, allegedly impaired Las Vegas driver collided with car head-on at 90 mph in 35-mph zone: police
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Suspect arrested for murder after man found shot to death at Las Vegas apartment
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy