East Berne, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Teen critically injured in East Berne snowmobile accident

By Courtney Ward,

3 days ago

EAST BERNE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A teenager was taken to the hospital after a snowmobile accident in East Berne Wednesday. The incident took place around 5:45 p.m. in the area of Gerry Lane.

The Albany County sheriff said a 15-year old boy was driving the snowmobile when it hit an uneven part of the ground, and he was ejected. The teen hit a pole with his leg that caused injuries.

He was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

