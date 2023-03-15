Teen critically injured in East Berne snowmobile accident

EAST BERNE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A teenager was taken to the hospital after a snowmobile accident in East Berne Wednesday. The incident took place around 5:45 p.m. in the area of Gerry Lane. Get the latest, news, weather, sports and community events delivered right to your inbox!
The Albany County sheriff said a 15-year old boy was driving the snowmobile when it hit an uneven part of the ground, and he was ejected. The teen hit a pole with his leg that caused injuries.
He was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment.
