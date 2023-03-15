Open in App
Centreville, AL
WRBL News 3

Law enforcement ceremony being held for fallen Bibb County officer

By Mubashir Zaidi,

3 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WRBL ) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will pay tribute to Bibb County Sheriff’s Office fallen officer on Thursday. Johnson lost his life in the line of duty on June 30, 2022.

A law enforcement ceremony will be held at 9:00 a.m. at the Bibb County Commission in Centreville, Alabama. Attorney General Marshall will join Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade in paying tribute to the fallen official.

Deputy Sheriff Brad Johnson and another deputy were shot by an auto-theft suspect near the intersection of Alabama 25 & Bulldog Bend Road on June 29, 2022. He succumbed to a gunshot wound next evening.

Deputy Johnson served with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for eight years. Attorney General Marshall will recognize him for his service and sacrifice.

