City of Boulder look to ban right turns on certain traffic lights at busy intersections 00:21

The City of Boulder is looking to add right turn bans on a few traffic lights in an effort to curb the rise in crashes.

If approved, the change would impact the city's business intersections mostly where most of the crashes are occurring. City leaders say traffic signals would also be adjusted to give pedestrians a head start when crossing the street.

A previous version of the plan was adopted back in 2019 as it focused on reducing speeds in neighborhoods, according to the Boulder Reporting Lab.