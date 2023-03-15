Open in App
Mescalero, NM
See more from this location?
KRQE News 13

New Mexico man accused of attacking, trying to strangle officer

By Laila Freeman,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cUgxf_0lKIEHNj00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico man is accused of assaulting a federal officer. He was in court on March 14.

According to the US Department of Justice, Jeremy Dennis, 43, of Mescalero, was charged with assault on a federal officer. Dennis is reportedly a Mescalero Apache Tribe member.

Food, shopping options could come to Sunport with makeover

A criminal complaint said he assaulted an officer with the Bureau of Indian Affairs while they were performing a welfare check on December 25, 2022. Dennis is accused of punching, kicking, and attempting to strangle the officer by pushing their bulletproof vest into their throat.

Dennis would face up to 8 years in prison if he’s convicted of the crime.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Mexico State newsLocal New Mexico State
Woman passenger on motorcycle killed in crash along U.S. 54 in Otero County
Tularosa, NM4 days ago
Drunk driver causes fatal crash in Otero County
El Paso, TX4 days ago
Motorcycle passenger dies in crash south of Tularosa
Tularosa, NM4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Student removed at Ruidoso Middle School after shooting threat
Ruidoso, NM4 days ago
Creative Industry Bill Passes Senate Burt Griggs Yes Passes House Block No
Alamogordo, NM2 days ago
New Mexico woman killed in side-by-side vehicle crash
Tularosa, NM12 days ago
Strengthening Our Town - Alamogordo
Alamogordo, NM3 days ago
UNDER THE STETSON: Do you wanna bet?
Ruidoso, NM2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy