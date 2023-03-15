Open in App
Kilgore, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

WATCH: Smoke shop burglar caught on camera in Kilgore

By Luke Whitney,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fRqFT_0lKIBwJD00

KILGORE, Texas ( KETK ) – Kilgore Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating an individual who was involved in stealing from a local smoke shop.

17-year-old arrested for stealing $3,100 in vape pens, Texarkana police say

The burglary took place on March 3 at 3:50 a.m. at the Smoke N Puff located at 700 U.S. 259 BUS in Kilgore.

“If you have any information regarding this person’s identity, please contact Detective Justin Murphy at 903-218-6904 or justin.murphy@cityofkilgore.com, reference case number 2303-0156.”

Kilgore Police Department
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0lKIBwJD00

