WATCH: Smoke shop burglar caught on camera in Kilgore

KILGORE, Texas ( KETK ) – Kilgore Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating an individual who was involved in stealing from a local smoke shop.

The burglary took place on March 3 at 3:50 a.m. at the Smoke N Puff located at 700 U.S. 259 BUS in Kilgore.

“If you have any information regarding this person’s identity, please contact Detective Justin Murphy at 903-218-6904 or justin.murphy@cityofkilgore.com, reference case number 2303-0156.” Kilgore Police Department

